The Pune music group which is bringing to life Marathi Christmas carols once again

Khristimay Sangeet Sandhya (Christian gospel musical evening) organised a special programme for Christmas at Shaniwarwada on Saturday.

“In 1774, the second Madhavrao Peshwa gave four acres of land to Christians in Pune, where the city church now stands. After 225 years of its existence, this is the first time a programme of such scale is being held,” said Amit Tribhuvan, organiser of the event, who belongs to Brother Deshpande Memorial Church, Kasba Peth.

The musical event was attended by catholic bishop Thomas Dabre, protestant bishop Sharad Gaikwad, pastor Raju Thomas, pastor Sudhir Sable and reverend Sumesh Jacob.

Known as KK team, Krusachya Kavita (poetry of the cross ), the gospel band took the audience on a musical journey of Christian music with focus on Marathi language. KK is a team of 22 talented artistes from Pune belonging to different churches, each one with a specific skill; poets, musicians, singers etc. This is their 44th show.

The group has performed in Mumbai, Nashik, Nagar, Aurangabad, Daund, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Vai. It has been an interesting journey so far. “The best part is that every new artiste gets a platform to perform,” added Tribhuvan.

The artistes are in the age group of 20 to 45 years, who perform gratis. “Any donations that we receive are used for the glory of God,” says Amol Gaikwad, who plays the harmonium.

“Being an anchor and performer, I noticed many people who were good with guitar and keyboard. But everyone only performs on special occasions. So I thought of getting them together, to come together and perform. After every fortnight, we held jamming session in my house in Kondhwa and then created new songs. This still happens regularly,” said Amit Tribhuvan.

KK began two year ago during the Easter. “We performed at Nazrine Church at Wanorie during the Good Friday. The concept was to glorify the name of Jesus and to give some insight to the youth about the rich Christian heritage with special focus on Marathi literature and music. Initially, we began in Marathi and then as per demand, we began performing in Hindi,” said Tribhuvan.

The members of platform perform songs/poetry of renowned poets as well as young poets like Jayant Kumar Tribhuvan (renowned educationist, poet and dramatist ), Raman Randive,( ghazal nawaz) , reverand Narayan Waman Tilak, KR Sangale, Pandita Ramabai, new poets Sameer Gaikwad, Paulas Waghmare, reverand Louis Shelke among others. Young musicians also showcase their skills. “Wherever we perform, we try to give an opportunity to the poets from the city we are performing,” says Smita Tribhuvan, a singer in the group.

The three-hour programme is about teachings of Jesus and glorifying God, but at the same time, with poetry, they speak about social subjects like women’s issues.

Nishant Dongre, a music teacher in Kothari School, Kondhwa, is the music arranger of the group. “I used to play keyboard for different groups and I have been very passionate about music. I also have been continuously associated with churches, playing hymns. When we play as a group, different Indian musical instruments are played in symphony and we are trying to revive the old Christian Marathi music, which churches have forgotten. Now-a-days, it is a very westernised way of worship,” he said.

Kunal Binkar is a base guitarist who belongs to Citylight Fellowship church, Kondhwa, and works as a music teacher in Camp Education Society. “I like classical music and when I was approached , I enjoyed the experience and there is a lot to learn from them. When we came together, we didn’t really think that we would be a group and people soon started Suvartha Vrund ( Gospel team).”