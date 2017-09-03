Wada that remains the centre of politics

Shaniwarwada is the pride of Pune. The wada has witnessed many important historic events and has remained as the centre of Indian politics after the death of the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. With the passage of time, Marathas became influential in Indian politics and almost all their strategies were planned at Shaniwarwada.

Peshwa Bajirao, who was the prime minister of political leader Chhatrapati Shahu, first erected the Shaniwarwada in the year 1730. The wada’s work started in the same year and was completed in 1732.

It was the home and office of the Peshwas. The structure was well planned with five doors across all sides. The main gate of the wada is called Delhi Gate. Once inside the main gate, the building comprises of many structures including Mastani Mahal, Arse Mahal, Chiman Baug and the court of Peshwa.

Shaniwarwada was significantly destroyed after a huge fire and was originally the seven-storied capital building of the Peshwas.

The building complex had an impressive lotus-shaped fountain known as the Hazari Karanje, which translates to ‘fountain of a thousand jets’. It was an architectural wonder of the period and showcased a sixteen-petal lotus.

The wada is situated in the heart of the city and has remained as the favourite choice of Punekars when it comes to hosting various events as many prestigious events are hosted at Shaniwarwada.

The first Bajirao statue is also situated on the premises of the Shaniwarwada. The Pune Municipal Corporation has also started a light and sound show at the Shaniwarwada to provide an insight about the wada’s rich history to the people. Everyday, there are two premiers of the light and sound show at the wada and it has become a major tourist attraction in Pune.

Open – All days

Light and sound show – Evening 7 to 9