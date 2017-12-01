Things to do in Pune this weekend

Lead:

What: The Monalisa Kalagram is bringing art lovers of Pune a double visual treat- renowned artist Zen Vartan's exhibition of Zen paintings- work of a no mind - the series that will take you to another world- and a fusion performance of a modern ballet and live painting- a dynamic zen experience for the viewers. The show will display abstract paintings on canvas in mixed media in various sizes. The artist has connoisseurs all over the world and his work graces the interiors of many offices, homes and star hotels. The fusion ballet and live art will be held on Sunday at 6pm.

Where: The Monalisa Kalagram, Pingale Farms, Koregaon Park

When: December 2-5, 11am onwards

MUSIC

1. What: A session to explore the history of jazz and blues, which is the story of the City of New Orleans. From the bars and dives of Bourbon Street to the barrios (slave dwellings) of the Southern Plantations, from where originated the sounds and the music that today we know as jazz and blues.

Where: Gyaan Adab, Kalyaninagar

When: December 3, 11am

Entry free

2. What: Turn this Sunday evening into a beat and bass fest with Fiddle craft. Fiddle craft, as a band in Pune, is a harbinger to those who have been seeking for musicians who are creating a symphony with real heart touching stories.

Where: The Corinthians Resort and Club

When: December 3, 8pm onward

3. What: Have fun at the Sunday Sundowner Sorority Club exclusively for ladies with games, stalls, photo booths and lot of surprises, music by Rakshanda and ESHNA.

Where: Soak, Novotel, Vimannagar

When: December 3, 3pm onward

4. What: Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Architecture for Women (BNCA)’s Universal Design Centre, in association with Design Bridge Foundation, has organised a special programme on the occasion of World Disability Day. The program will include Mukti-World Fusion music concert and Miracle On Wheels - a scintillating dance performance.

Where: Balgandharva Auditorium, JM Road

When: December 3, 6.45pm

5. What: Catch the musical drama of Ali Baba and the forty thieves

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall

When: December 3, 4pm

6. What: Enjoy music by Dinero Ash and DJ Sumit over the weekend.

Where: Evviva Sky Lounge, The Crowne Plaza Hotel

When: December 2, 9pm onward

ART

1. What: The Art of Performance Tour by Jaguar is a series of dynamic drive experience events across India. The entire line-up of Jaguar cars will be available for the exciting drive experience including the iconic F-TYPE. The tour consists of 32 dynamic drive experience events planned across the length and breadth of India.

Where: Life Republic, Sector 2, Marunji –Hinjawadi Road, Pimpri-Chinchwad

When: December 2-3