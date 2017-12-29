Three booked for duping Maruti Suzuki Nexa showroom in Pune for Rs 1.5 crore

Three employees of an automobile showroom were booked for cheating the owner and the company to the tune of ₹1,65,00,000 within five months.

The incident happened at the Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealership owned by Sehgal Auto Riders Private Limited. The showroom is located in the Fun n Shop building at Fatimanagar chowk.

Jayesh Ulhas Vengurlekar, senior relationship manager, Sandeep Ranganath Shinde, delivery coordinator, a woman and a few others were booked in the case.

A case under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Wanowrie police station against all the accused. Assistant police inspector (API) VD Raut of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.

“The arrested woman was an employee at the dealership for about a year. When her sale showed a spurt, an internal audit was conducted. The internal audit showed skewed accounts. To get a clearer picture, an external audit was also conducted,” Raut said.

The people mentioned in the case allegedly manipulated records to show payments by a few customers in the name of other customers in order to effectively provide them with vehicles at a discounted price. The complainant has claimed that 40 such four-wheeler vehicles were sold at a discounted price without the express or written permission of the owner or the chief executive officer (CEO) of the dealership company. The complaint in the case was filed by Kanwarjitsingh Sehgal, the 45-year-old owner of the said Nexa showroom.