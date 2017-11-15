Three held in relation to death of two-year-old in Kondhwa released in bail within hours of arrest

Pune Three people were arrested and granted bail within hours of their arrest in the case involving the death of two-and-a-half year Miti Jain, who fell from the 7th floor of Shanti the Nagar Society in Kondhwa.

Miti Jain fell to her death on Sunday morning from the balcony of her house in the absence of safety railing.

Santosh Sharma, an employee of the developers of the housing society, Surana Mutha Bhansali, contractor Sunil Kale and Dineshkumar Yadav who was responsible for fitting the glass on the balcony, were let go on bail.

While Jay Prakash Surana remained unavailable despite repeated attempts to contact him, Shirish Bhansali of Bhansali developers, said that the work to install the glasses had begun and was on-going on Sunday. “CCTV footage of the building shows workers carrying glass and installing it,” Bhansali said.

When asked if the builder had any safety measures in place while the railing was un-installed, Bhansali said, “We had packed the sliding door entrance with a sofa and two boxes, but when their maid came, she moved it and the child went on to the balcony,” Bhansali said. “We feel terribly about the incident and we are with the family,” he added.

Residents of Shanti Nagar claim the balcony railings were un-installed by Sharma a few days earlier in order to reinstall an unbreakable replacement. However, the re-installation of the railings had not yet begun in the Jain family’s house.

Pramila Ramvilas Kalantri, 63, who lives next door to the Jains, claimed that Sharma installed their railing hours after the fatal accident.

The complaint in the case was filed by Manish Jain, 41, father of the child, who claimed that no safety measures were taken by the builder. A case under section 304(a) (for causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the builder and three others on Monday.

“It was a bailable offence, so they got bail immediately after their arrest,” police sub-inspector (PSI) KK Kamble of Kondhwa police station, who is investigating the case, said.

Bhansali added that the three builders including Jayprakash Surana and Mutha, will visit the family on Wednesday.