Three Pune men held for robbing Rs.3 crore gold from jeweller posing as IT officers

Pune rural police and Satara police in a joint operation arrested three persons who robbed nearly Rs.3 crore gold jewellery from a Nippani-based jeweller on August 19, posing as income tax officials.

According to the police, four persons in Honda Civic car stopped the Nippani-based jeweller Mit Shah, who was travelling in his BMW from Pune to Nippani, near Khambatki Ghat on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, pretending as income tax officers. The suspects forced the victim to drive his car towards Varandha Ghat and robbed him at gunpoint. A complaint was registered with Khandala Police station under Sections 365,170,392,325 of Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Prakash Sawant (Khandala police station) said, “We have arrested three persons and seized Rs.2.90 crore from them.”

The arrested include Shantanu Nitin Dange (32) of Navsahyadri Karvenagar, Sandeep Dnyaneshwar Rajiwade (32) and Rahul Balkrishna Dhawale (28) of Dhone Apartment in Warje Malwadi. The fourth accused Mahesh Salunkhe (30) of Katraj area is at large.

Police probe found the registration number of the vehicle used by the accused from Shivapur toll plaza. The owner of the car was interrogated and he said that the car was given to a garage in Pune for servicing. This lead led to the arrest of Dange, and two others.

Dange confessed to the crime and told the police that the loot was kept in an old and rusted truck abandoned on roadside near Varandha ghat, as a police blockade was in place on the stretch. Police reached the spot and seized 43-kg jewellery worth Rs.2.90 crore with the help of Bhor and Khandala Police.