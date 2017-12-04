Three robbers nabbed in Pune’s Chatuhshrungi cash loot case

The Anti Dacoity Cell (ADC) of the crime branch has cracked the case involving a broad-day light looting of cash worth Rs.3 lakh from a person in Chatuhshrungi on Saturday. The ADC has arrested three persons in connection with case and seized Rs.2.73 lakh cash, a two-wheeler bearing the number MH-14 FW 4460 from their possession.

A team of crime branch officials of the ADC under the guidance of DCP (Crime) Pankaj Dahane and ACP (Crime I) Samir Shaikh carried out the arrests on Saturday. The suspects arrested have been identified as Pramod Vyankatesh Telgu, 19, Umesh Adinarayan Boya, 19 and Yogesh Dhanraj Dravid, 22, all residents of Shitalanagar on Dehu road.

The three motorcycle-brone youth chased an office assistant Umesh Shivaji Kadam, dragged him into a narrow lane, kicked, punched him, hit him with a stone and forcibly snatched his bag containing Rs.3 lakh on Saturday morning. Kadam sustained serious head injuries in the attack and the incident took place at a short distance from the State Bank of India on Baner road.

Kadam was on his way to deposit the cash when the robbers struck and decamped with the booty. The entire robbery was captured by the installed CCTV cameras in the area. Kadam who sustained serious head injuries is currently undergoing treatment at Surya hospital at Wakad where his condition is stated to be stable.

According to police inspector Rajendra Kadam, the suspects were accosted by a team of ADC official on patrolling duty as their description matched with the details provided by the complainant. Once apprehended, they were questioned, after which they revealed their identities and confessed to their crime.