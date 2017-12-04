Three-year-old crushed to death in road accident in Pune

A three-year-old girl was crushed to death in a road accident in Chikhali area on Saturday morning. The child was identified as Akshada Tukaram Rathod, a resident of Ramdasnagar in Chikhali.

The incident happened along the road near Jai Bhawani temple chowk in Ramdasnagar area, Chikhali, said police. Rathod was driving his car irresponsibly, according to the police complaint. The child breathed her last before any medical help could reach her, according to the police. Her body was sent to the local hospital for post-mortem.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184 (Driving dangerously) and 119/177 (red light jumping) of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 was registered at Nigdi police station against the driver of the vehicle which hit her.

The complaint in the case was filed by Hiru Rathod, 21, uncle of the deceased child, who is also a resident of Ramdasnagar area, according to the police.

However, the driver was not arrested by Nigdi police. The driver was identified by the police as 24-year-old Vishal Baban Dafal, a resident of Abhang Vishwa society located along Dehu-Alandi road in Chikhali. Police sub inspector (PSI) Bhoye of Nigdi police station is investigating the case.