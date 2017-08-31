Tourists visiting to Lavasa will not have to pay any access fees

Three months after the state government cancelled the Special Planning Authority status to Lavasa and brought it under Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), the private hill city has stopped charging entry fee from visitors.

After the hill city was brought under PMRDA, the Planning authority had sent a letter to Lavasa ordering them to make the entry for visitors free of cost.

Lavasa, which has been charging people to the entry fee, initially contested the order saying it is charging the tourists only the parking fee. Lavasa officials said they have stopped charging fees at entry gate but are charging parking charges from the visitors inside the hill city.

However the hill city later decided not to charge any fees from the visitors, said PMRDA officials. Meanwhile, the PMRDA officials said, its enquiry into irregularities, if any, committed by Lavasa hill city in Pune is nearing completion. The enquiry was started following the directions from State environment minister Ramdas Kadam.

Earlier while speaking to Hindustan Times, PMRDA Commissioner Kiran Gitte had said that a team has been sent to Lavasa to probe any irregularities.

“The PMRDA will probe if Lavasa has commited any violations mentioned in the reports by three committees including Ministry for Environment and Forest, Town Planning and Public Accounts Committee,” said Gitte.

In August first week, Kadam told the state assembly that if there are any irregularities committed by Lavasa, they will be probed. Kadam was replying to the question raised by BJP legislators Bhimrao Tapkir and Baburao Parcharne.