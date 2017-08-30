Traffic reopens on the 95-km Pune-Mumbai expressway

The traffic on the 95-km Pune-Mumbai expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai road had reopened on Tuesday after 9pm, police officials said.

Thousands of vehicles travelling towards Mumbai enter Navi Mumbai via these two major roads of state every day.

Police officials said that vehicles are allowed to ply from Pune to Mumbai today.

Hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying passengers and trucks, left Pune this morning for Mumbai.

“According to orders given by Director General of Police, partial traffic was continued from Tuesday, after 9 pm.But after late night (after 2 am) we have completely allowed traffic from Urse toll plaza towards Mumbai,” traffic police inspector Dattatraya Gadhave said.

He also said that Meteorological department has given prediction of heavy rainfall in Mumbai within next 24 hrs. Hence, we cannot say about again administration would halt traffic moving towards Mumbai on expressway or not, keeping in mind the precautions necessary about landslide on expressway.

The torrential rains in Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district during the past two days resulted in flood like situation in many areas.

Hence the traffic administration have halted the vehicles moving towards Mumbai on expressway for on Tuesday evening.

Traffic was completely halted near Urse and Kusgaon toll naka to prevent commuters facing inconvenience in the flood like situation following the directions from Director General of Police.

As the traffic was halted, it led to 2-kilometer long que on the expressway.