Travel into the world of cinema at 16th Pune International Film Festival

Despite a two-hour delay, the 16th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), which is held in collaboration with the Pune Film Foundation and government of Maharashtra, was inaugurated with the felicitation of the ‘PIFF Distinguished Award’ and the ‘SD Burman International Award for Creative Sound and Music’ to Ramesh Prasad, Ramesh Sippy and SP Balasubrahmanyam. The event was held at Citypride, Kothrud, which will be the venue for the event for the next eight days, where hundreds of film lovers are expected to come and watch over 200 films from 91 countries.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, finance and planning and forest minister, recalled a dialogue from Trishul while speaking at the inauguration of the film festival and handed over ₹11.5 lakhs to Jabbar Patel for the film festival from the forest department.

During the inauguration, the Kapoor family; Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev Kapoor; handed over 23 negatives of their father Raj Kapoor’s films to the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). This is to preserve them as they recently lost a lot of memorabilia in a fire at RK Studio last year.

Recalling their father’s love for Pune, the brothers shared the fact that most of the films made by Raj Kapoor were shot in Pune. “Although Raj Kapoor lived in Mumbai, his heart was in Pune. Most of his work was done in Pune and all the films were shot here till the very end. We brothers are happy that we are leaving the negatives with NFAI. We have worked on them with love and hard work,” said Randhir Kapoor.

SP Balasubrahmyam, after receiving the award, thanked his parents, guru and the film fraternity. “At 71, I am still recording and is grateful to share the stage with this family.” He sang a composition of SD Burman and also a few lines of a song from Sagar.

Ramesh Prasad, film producer and chairman and head of Prasad Studios, said, “Life is nothing else but cinema. I’m honoured to be in the presence of the Kapoor family as my father worked with Prithviraj Kapoor.” He also spoke of his father’s struggles and on how his father and he has seen the film industry change right in front of their eyes.