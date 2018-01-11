Trip to Alibaug turns horror story after two die in car accident on old Pune-Mumbai highway

Birthday celebrations of a friend turned disastrous for six city youngsters when two of them died and four others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck while they were on their way to Alibaug. The deceased, along with others, were on their way to Alibaug when their car collided head on with a truck carrying batteries near Brahmanwadi village on old Pune-Mumbai highway early on Wednesday.

According to officials, the driver of the car lost control while over speeding the car, following which the vehicle crossed the median before colliding with the truck.

The Maval police have identified the deceased as Rakesh Naidu, 25, a resident of Shivane and Rahul Nagargoje, 23, a resident of Mundhwa.The injured include Rajendra Chaugotre, 23, a resident of Khadakwasla; Dipanshu Bhardwaj, 25, a resident of Wakad; Aman Singh, 23, a resident of Lavasa and Ravikumar Prem Singh, 24, a resident of Warje.

An officer from the Maval police said, "A group of six people, including students and businessmen, had gone for an outing to celebrate Rahul’s birthday on Wednesday. While driving the car, Rahul lost control of the vehicle following which the car entered the opposite lane and hit a container truck heading towards Pune."

Ambulance driver Miland Navade informed police about the accident and a team from the Maval police station were rushed to the spot immediately. Navade said,"I got call around 5 am and I immediately informed the police. With their help, the injured youth were shifted to a local hospital for further treatment."

Police Inspector PS Kale said,"As soon as I received the information, our team rushed to the spot. The accident was a major one as the car had entered the opposite lane and collided with the container truck. We have booked the container truck driver, Lalchand Yadav, and further investigation is going on."

Earlier on Tuesday, three teenagers were killed while two others were injured in an accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway when the group of youngsters were on their way to Lonavla for celebrating the birthday of one of their friends. The accident took place near Khalapur when the car they were travelling in rammed into a Tempo.