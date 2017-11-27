Two cases of attempted murder registered in 2 days in Pune over alcohol

In the past two days, at least two incidents of attempted murder over issues relating to alcohol were recorded. Four men were injured around 9:30 pm on Saturday in Kalewadi while two men were injured in an attack during a fight over alcohol in Katraj.

Sachin Nagnath Banpatte was injured in the incident which took place in Omkar Colony in Kalewadi as two people attacked him and his brother, Anil Banpatte, 28, and two others, according to the police. Sachin sustained injuries near his left ear as the two men attacked him with sickles, according to the complaint in the case which was filed by Anil. Anil, himself, sustained cuts on his palm when he tried to save his brother, the police said. The two attackers had allegedly asked for money in the past from Sachin in order to drink alcohol and were refused, the police said. A case under Sections 307, 323, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Wakad police station against the two.

The attack took place a day after four men got into a fight and one of them tried to kill the other over payment of the bill for the alcohol they had consumed at a restaurant in Katraj, according to the police. The incident happened on Friday around 9 pm outside and eatery called ‘Riya Snacks Center’. The complaint in the matter was registered by the injured man Mahesh Vitthal Marne, 36, a resident of Katraj. Balu Hanumant Pujari, 34, one of the friends of the injured man, who was also present when the incident happened, was injured in the incident.

A case under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 37(1)135 of Bombay Police Act was registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against the man.