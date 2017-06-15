Two dead in blast at ammunition factory at Khadki near Pune

Two persons succumb to injuries in a blast at the ammunition factory in Khadki near Pune on Thursday morning. The deceased are identified as Ashok Kashinath (52) and Maria Rock (48). The incident took place at the F2 section of the factory.

The hospital reported the incident to the Range Hills police station in Khadki, said Police Inspector Borade. He said that the incident occurred around 9.30 am and no external reason for the blast was suspected.

The reason will be known only after the factory produces an internal report, said PI Borade.

Later, the Defence PRO released a statement stating “it was regular work which was being carried out.Two workers have got burn injuries and died. Military explosive experts are on the site and investigation is on. There is no damage to the buildings and the situation is under control.”