Two incidents of vehicle vandalism in a night in Pune PCMC area

Two incidents of vehicle vandalism were reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Monday morning. At least 17 vehicles, including cars, bikes, rickshaws and goods carrier vehicles were vandalised in the two incidents.

The residents of the residential area around Sant Tukaramnagar woke up to broken windows of seven cars, according to the police. In Thergaon's Ashoka Society in Moreshwar Colony, two tempo travellers, two tempos, a rickshaw and five cars were among the 10 vehicles which were vandalised.

"There is no CCTV in the area where the incident happened. No one came forward to file a complaint until late in the evening. One person has showed up and we are investigating the case. We have a few leads," said police inspector (PI) Sunil Pinjan of the Wakad police station.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149 (riot) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupee) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Wakad police station against unidentified person(s). Assistant police inspector (API) Tanaji Bhogam of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

In the Pimpri incident, a case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 of IPC was registered at Pimpri police station.

"We have two suspects who are being questioned. There is no CCTV in the area. The people saw them roaming around in the area around 10-10:30 pm," said senior police inspector (PI) VV Mugalikar of the Pimpri police station.

Besides the vehicles vandalised during the Bhima Koregaon riots, these are first two incidents of vehicle vandalism in 2018. Multiple such cases were reported in the last few weeks of 2017 as well.