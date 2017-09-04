Two killed, one injured as PMPML bus hits bike

Two of the three men on bike were killed after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus hit the two-wheeler around 8pm on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Chotrai Taniya Majhi (23) and Lembudhar Bijhu Murmu (34), according to the complaint.

The third rider was identified as Sushanta Rajedranath Baske and the bike is owned by one Majhi. Baske sustained injuries. The trio worked in a labour camp in Bhugaon.

The driver of the PMPML bus was identified as Prakash Devidas Rathod (29), a resident of Valhekarwadi, Chinchwad. The complaint against Rathod was filed by one of the deceased man’s relative, Guru Dukhiya Murmu (27) who is a labour contractor and lives in the same labour camp of Star Altaire Society in Bhugaon. The incident happened on the bridge across Ram river near the Bengaluru-Mumbai Highway in Bavdhan, according to the police.

The PMPML bus registration number was found to be MH 12 HP 4672. The two had bought meat to be cooked for a meal from Bavdhan and were headed to the labour camp, according to the police.

The bus driven by Rathod was heading from Katraj to Nigdi when he rammed into the motorbike.

A case under Section 304(a) for causing death due to negligent driving, along with 279, 338, 427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Rathod at Hinjewadi police station. The case is investigated by sub inspector DN Nikam.