Two persons injured as gas cylinder explodes at illegal store in Aundh

According to the police, two people are said to be injured following the explosion of a gas cylinder at an illegal gas cylinder store in Aundh.

The incident happened while the employees of the store were refilling gas cylinders. Following the incident, police officials seized 85 5-kg mini cylinders and 20 14-kg large cylinders from the Om Sai Gas Agency, situated at Ambedkar Vasahat in Aundh.

Locals said that they have been complaining about the illegal gas cylinder store since the past two years to the police and Pune Municipal Corporation and yet, not action has been taken, which eventually led to the accident.