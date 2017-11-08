Two women, including a foreign national, rescued from prostitution ring in Pune

Two women, including a foreign national, were rescued from a prostitution during a raid of a five-star hotel in Camp area of the city. Six men were arrested during the raid carried out by the social security cell of Pune police crime branch.

While one of the two women is an Indian national, the other woman is from Turkmenistan, according to the police.

The six arrested men were identified as Krushna Singh, Ganesh Langda, Ayan, Yuvraj, Shiva and Suraj. A case was registered against them under Section 370 and 370(a) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 4, 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), 1956 at Lashkar police station.

The women were allegedly lured into the business and the customers were sent pictures of the women and details of the rooms they were booked in, according to the police. The rescued women were sent to the rescue home in Hadapsar.

The raid happened five days after the a woman named Bijna Banya Tamchikar, 50, was arrested for human trafficking. An under-age girl and a woman were rescued from Shivajinagar state transport bus stop and railway station area.

The rescued women are sent to either of the two rescue homes in the city; The Rescue Foundation's home in Mohammedwadi, Hadapsar or the government-run rescue home for women in Mundhwa, according to one of the counsellors at the Mohammedwadi centre.