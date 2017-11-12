Two-year-old girl falls to death from open balcony of 7th floor Kondhwa flat

A two-and-a-half year old girl died on Sunday after she fell from the terrace of her seventh floor residence in Shanti Nagar Society near Gangadham in Kondhwa. The glass railings of the terrace were removed for some construction work when the incident happened, police said.

The child was identified as Miti Jain, living on the 7th floor of the K-block with her parents and brother. The family was planning the birthday celebration of their son Arush Jain, who turns nine on Sunday.

According to police, when the incident happened, Miti’s parents were at home. Miti’s father Manish, had a fever and was resting in bed, while Sunita, the mother, was in the kitchen. The family had moved into the new township five months ago from Indore. The Shanti Nagar project is owned by Surana Mutha Bhansali Developers.

Police said the incident happened because of the absence of a safety railing on the terrace, which was removed in order to install a ‘break-free’ replacement. However, the work has remained unfinished since the past four days, according to other building residents.

“Sunita ran downstairs as the lift was taking too long to come up. One of our neighbours took his car, Sunita picked Miti up and carried her to Bharti hospital. Miti was admitted to the ICU and then declared dead,” a 53-year-old neighbour, Sunil Shantilal Shah, who owns a shop in the neighbourhood, said.

The Jain family’s next-door neighbour, 63-year-old Pramila Ramvilas Kalantre, who lives with her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, said that the contractor, identified only as “Sharma”, installed their railings hours after the incident.

“Arush, her brother, wanted to take Miti with him to the temple, but her mother did not send her as she was yet to bathe. When he came back, Miti had fallen off the terrace,” Kalantre said

Miti’s body was taken for a post-mortem to Sassoon General hospital.