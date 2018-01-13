Two Yerawada Central Prison officials assaulted by inmates

Two prison officials were allegedly assaulted by four inmates during a routine inspection of the cells inside the Yerawada Central Prison, officials said on Friday. Following the incident, Yerawada police have arrested the four persons.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Tushar Hambir, Kiran Bhalerao, Akshay Ingulkar and Nivrutti Pawar assaulted the jailer and another prison official.

Police officials said, Ramesh Pisole, who works as a jail guard, was on his routine check of inmates' cells when one of the accused assaulted Pisole.

"While he was checking the beds of the inmates, one of the accused Hambir started dusting the linen rapidly. Pisole asked Hambir to shake the linen slowly as dust was being dislodged. Hambir got angry and with the help of the other three accused, assaulted Pisole," said a senior police officer, Yerawada police station.

When Jailer Nagnath Jagtap, a complainant in the case, rushed to the barrack, he too was abused and assaulted by the accused, officer said.

'We have registered a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 323 (punishment for causing hurt) 332 9 volunteerly causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.