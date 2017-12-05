Two youth arrested for 11 counts of robbery in Pune

Two 19-year-olds were arrested in 11 counts of house breaking and robbery by the city police. Ajinkya Ravindra Waghmare alias Sunny and Ganesh Sanjay Waghmare, both residents of Mahadevwadi in Khadki, were arrested in a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Khadki police station.

The police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs.3,86,500 and cash worth Rs.6,000 from the two boys, according to the police. When asked about the recovery of cash and goods from all the robberies, Deepak Sakore, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4 said, "Almost 90-95 per cent of the stolen things and money from all the listed cases was recovered."

All the cases against the two were registered at Khadki police station. However, only four cases had Section 34 of the IPC, for common criminal intention, in the list of charges, according to the information provided by the police.

Khadki police have urged citizens to take a few measures to avert such incidents. The suggested measures include installation of CCTV cameras and safety doors in the house. Khadki police also urged the people to verify the details of the watchmen and guards deployed in residential buildings.