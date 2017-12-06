Unemployed, alcoholic man kills his parents, attempts suicide, held in Pune

Pune An unemployed, unmarried man tried to commit suicide after killing both his parents after an alleged domestic fight at Shaniwar Peth area of Pune on Wednesday morning. The man, who was arrested by the police after the incident, was identified as Parag Kshirsagar (30) while his deceased parents were identified as Asha Kshirsagar (55) and Prakash Kshirsagar (60).

While the father was attacked with a sharp weapon, the mother of the man was found to be strangled to death, according to the police that reached the crime spot. The Vishrambaug police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation after which the man tried to commit suicide by slashing his wrist.

The incident happened in their residence on the third floor of an old residential building near Suyog marriage hall in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, Parag is a diploma in mechanical engineering and was an alcoholic and unemployed. He did not hurt his twin brother who is married and was at home at the time of the incident. Parag was also undergoing psychiatric treatment.

The incident, which happened in their residence on the third floor of an old residential building near Suyog marriage hall, was reported by the neighbours.

The two bodies were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.