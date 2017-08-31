Unfold the Buddhist cave architecture in Pune

Pune district is blessed with a number of caves which have now become a major tourist attraction for nature lovers. Caves give a glimpse of history of the ancient period which still continues to influence young generations. Caves are being studied for years to help understand the social and cultural practices of those times.

Pune has several caves and the most well known amongst them are the Bhaja, Karla and Bedse caves. Bedse caves are in Maval taluka of Pune district. They are at a distance of 45-km from Pune.

To visit these caves one can travel from Pune via Kamshet and then to the Bedse village where the caves are located or can also go from Somatne Phata on the Pune-Mumbai Highway.

According to Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, the caves were excavated during the 1st century BC. There are two finished and two unfinished Buddhist caves at Bedse. Bedse caves are considered as an important stage in the development of Buddhist cave architecture in India. The caves have one prayer hall with a stupa and a residential cave.

Bedse caves are at a considerable height, and to reach them, one has to climb the steps that lead to the caves. There are approximately 400 steps that need to be climbed. For tourists, the best time to visit these caves is the rainy season as waterfalls can be seen during this period here. The greenery at the caves during the monsoon adds to the beauty of the caves.

