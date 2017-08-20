‘Uterus, ovaries are normal’, Pune hospital tells man after he complains of stomach ache

PUNE Sagar Gaikwad, a man in his mid-thirties, was in for a shock when he learnt the meaning of the words “uterus is normal” and “both ovaries are normal in size and texture” on the report of an ultrasound test he had undergone.

A salaried professional working in Pune, Gaikwad visited his family doctor in May, with a complaint of stomach ache. His doctor recommended an ultrasound test from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre run by the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation.

He took the test results back to his doctor who asked him not to worry but laughed at something in the report and made question marks against the last few lines in his report. “When he (the doctor) laughed, I Googled the terms and found out what they meant. I was shocked to learn their meaning. I was immensely stressed as a few of my friends started laughing about it. I could not decide what to do next,” Gaikwad said, while speaking to Hindustan Times.

While the report was signed by Dr Aditi Gujarathi, staff at the public relations department of the hospital told Hindustan Times that the spokesperson Shirish Yadkikar would call back and comment on the issue. He, however, did not call back.

An incensed Gaikwad said, “My concern is that an MD signed a report without even reading it. She made me wait for two-and-a-half hours. The people at the hospital had to call her 22 times before she left the function she was attending to come and sign the report. The hospital even charged me ₹700, besides ₹1,000 as “emergency charges” as it was a Sunday. It is not so much about the money as it is about the behaviour and treatment meted out to taxpayers.”

He said that his lawyer is contemplating filing a case against negligent and wrong practices of medical professionals.

Gaikwad is angry that he did not even get an apology from the hospital. “Now I do not want an apology. This is not even some small-time hospital where one should be made to wait for hours over unavailability of doctors. This raises serious questions about the functioning of medical institutions,” he said.