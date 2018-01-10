Vedic knowledge offers holistic solutions to issues facing humanity, says Vijay Bhatkar

Internationally acclaimed computer Scientist and chancellor of Nalanda University Vijay Bhatkar is the national president of Vijnana Bharati, an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated organisation working in the field of Swadeshi Science Movement. Bhatkar will be moderating a discussion on Vedic Sciences And Modern Sciences: A Dialogue during the 3rd World Congress of Vedic Sciences at Deccan College of Arts from January 10 to January 13. Bhatkar, who is also the general chair of the conference, tells Nadeem Inamdar the aims and objectives of the conference, including the integration of science and spirituality.

Share the aims and objectives of World Vedic Congress?

Vedas give us the perspective that something has to be understood in its complete perspective. Sustainability is the key and we must hold everybody together in the process of development. Sustainability is a major challenge and key issue before the world and Vedic knowledge offers holistic solutions to the problems facing humanity. Gurukul learning system that originated during the Vedic times has shaped the Indian science and spirituality for a long time. Our objective is to build a global forum for deeper scientific interaction in the Vedic and allied sciences combined with modern sciences.

How will the learning from world congress utilised for the growth of science in Indian context?

Both science and spirituality attempt to understand the reality in the cosmos. Spirituality explores the inner world while sciences explore the outer world. Both these paths can help us get a complete understanding of reality as they complement each other. Our endeavour is to promote interdisciplinary research, technology comprising interfaces with Vedic and allied sciences with modern sciences as holistic and integrative solutions. We also aim to establish individuals and institutions working in oriental and modern sciences for sharing knowledge and resources. The integration of Vedic and modern perspectives will lead to creation of new knowledge for achieving sustainable goals. Indian science has rich roots in the ancient past and the learning will pave way for creation of rich repository of knowledge for all beings.

How can ancient knowledge be deciphered for advancement of society?

The more advanced the language, the more advanced is the knowledge and learning. The ability to look at things in a completely new manner is an essential part of Vedic study. Sanskrit opens the doors of ancient knowledge and is the key to unlock ancient wisdom and traditional knowledge. The original texts in Sanskrit have been translated over the years and many researchers and scholars are studying them for the past several years. Ancient knowledge is essential in changing our world view through the harmony of man, machine and the environment. There is definitely an urgent need to look beyond the limited confines of realms towards something which is beyond the horizons. The real skill lies on how we use these tools of knowledge for the advancement of knowledge and society. There is a need to look beyond the physical body into the field of human consciousness.

Why Pune chosen as a venue for the conference?

Pune has been the bastion of learning since ancient times and has been the traditional home of rich Indian heritage, culture, knowledge and learning. The gurukul parampara in Pune has a very rich tradition and the city has been home to a number of scholars of different disciplines. Many research institutes and centres of learning in Pune have contributed immensely to the city and the nation.