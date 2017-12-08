Wadia students choose to be helmet-less while blazing on two-wheelers in Pune campus

The principal of Nowrosjee Wadia College, KS Venkataraghavan feels that the rising number of two-wheelers among young students, especially without helmets is a major issue for colleges nowadays.

Statistics released by the Pune Police suggest that 175 two-wheeler riders had died in road accidents in Pune during January till September this year. All of them were not wearing helmets.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Venkataraghavan said that an overall change in the attitude of society and stringent rules centrally can contribute in solving the issue. “It is the need of the hour and people should realise it soon,” said Venkataraghavan.

However, contrary to this, while some students of the college expressed that colleges at the individual level should also contribute to solve the helmet issue, other’s stood divided due to the ‘inconvenience’ of wearing a helmet. Prajwal Chand, an undergraduate in Bachelor of Computer Science course, said that wearing a helmet is not very convenient and comfortable, but if there were a strict rule in college, he would be forced to follow.

“We have been trying to make students aware about road safety. For this, we have organised several talks and sessions by the traffic police and doctors. While all of this is in place, we are planning to deploy more stringent rules in the campus to make helmets compulsory,” said principal Venkataraghavan.

Although the students denied having heard of any such session on campus, a mandate to wear helmet on the campus got mixed responses.

According to Nikhil Kanojia, first year student of BBA, “The reality is that helmets are for our safety and a strict rule in place could be good. Although, most of us don’t wear it because of the inconvenience, but safety comes first.”

Adding more clarity, 16-year-old, Sejal Jawalkar, student of junior college, science stream believes that without stringent rules, sessions or talks can make students aware but do not drive them to embrace safety. “Unless a strict rule is implemented on campus to make helmets compulsory, no student will actually follow it.” Most of the students, including her friends, confessed to not wearing helmets to college, on a regular basis.

18-year old Priya Chandanani, a student of BBA first year, said, “I don’t think a compulsion on wearing helmets should be imposed, because at the end of the day as long as you know how to ride properly its not very often that accidents happen. They happen because you are breaking all the other rules, including speeding.”