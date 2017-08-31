WEQ 2017: Ten startup founders stand a chance to learn at Silicon Valley 

With an aim to recognise, encourage and reward women entrepreneurs, especially with technology startups, the Anita Borg Institute (ABI) India, a non-profit organisation focused on the advancement of women in computing and technology, along with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) has announced the 7th edition of the Women Entrepreneur Quest (WEQ) 2017, this week. WEQ has been organised at the annual Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI) conference.

As part of the WEQ, 10 women entrepreneurs stand a chance to win an all-expense-paid Silicon Valley Learning Program in the US.

Dr Anita Gupta, director/scientist-F & associate head at the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) of the DST said, “A number of initiatives to accelerate women entrepreneurship in India have been launched. These are being designed to equip them with knowledge, skills, and networks required to navigate and scale up their startups. Our aim is to create a strong pipeline of women entrepreneurs every year."

The joint partnership of the three organisations has existed since 2014 and is committed to supporting the Government of India’s policies and programmes, promoting entrepreneurship among women in India.

Those women entrepreneurs who have founded technology startups in India and wish to apply for this opportunity can do so through the website. The last date for application for stage 1 of the contest is September 3.

“India ranks 70 out of 77 nations on the female entrepreneurship index. Many studies and from what we see around us indicate that we need more Indian women to be entrepreneurs. ABI India along with the Centre is trying to create avenues such as the WEQ contest that will encourage women entrepreneurs in technology,” said Geetha Kannan, managing director, ABI India.

At the Silicon Valley Learning Program which is to be organised in 2018, the WEQ recipients will get the opportunity to network with experienced leaders, professionals and peers. They are to receive guidance and inspiration from the industry stalwarts at the Valley, the ABI officials said.

These entrepreneurs would be given the opportunity to showcase their business in the Silicon Valley ecosystem and will get to visit leading technology companies, startups, accelerators, incubators and universities in Silicon Valley.