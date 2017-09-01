What to do in Pune this weekend

What: The Sidd Coutto Experience comes with Aditya Ashok (Skyharbor, Ox7gen, Goddess Gagged) taking charge of percussions this weekend.

Where: The High Spirits Café

When: September 2, 9pm

Listings:

Music

Old is gold

What: Shabda Mohini, a musical programme has been organised at the Pune Festival, 2017. The event will see renditions of translations of popular Marathi and Hindi songs in Urdu, Bengali, German and other languages while retaining the format of the original songs. Audience will be treated to songs like Hi Chal Turuturu, Ranjish Hi Sahi, Ekach Ya Janmi Janu, Kala Jya Laglya Jeeva, Aapki Yaad Ati Rahi and Ekla Cholo. The event is conceptualised by Manjiri Dhamankar. The singers will include Anuradha Marathe, Manjiri Dhamankar, Vrunda Kulkarni and Jaydeeep Dhamdhere. Music will be played by Mohnish Jaju (Tabla), Makrand Pandit (Harmonium), Onkar Patankar (Synthesiser), Swanand Karandikar (Side Rhythm) and Pravin Hugar (Sitar). The event will be anchored by Medha Gokhale.

Where: Balgandharva Rang Mandir, JM road

When: September 3, 5pm

Entry: Free

What: The Sidd Coutto Experience comes with Aditya Ashok (Skyharbor, Ox7gen, Goddess Gagged) taking charge of percussions this weekend.

Where: The High Spirits Café

When: September 2, 9pm

From Retro to Rock to some Classics and a dash of Sufi, they have everything you need to get your groove on. (HT Photo)

What: Nu Edge, Pune's Alternative Rock band, is all set with their best tracks just for you. From Retro to Rock to some Classics and a dash of Sufi, they have everything you need to get your groove on. So come down to Wynkk the Lounge & Bar for the performance of this brilliant band.

Where: WYNKK The Lounge & Bar

When: September 2, 8.30pm

Food

The restaurant will welcome the spirit of King Maveli with its huge array of signature Malayali dishes prepared by chef Manu Nair and his team. (HT Photo)

What: It’s the time of the year when people of Kerala celebrate Onam with a lot of gusto. The restaurant will welcome the spirit of King Maveli with its huge array of signature Malayali dishes prepared by chef Manu Nair and his team. To name a few, among the starters, you can enjoy Pazham Puri- Kerala banana fritters and the Parippu Vada Lentil Patties fried to perfection. In the main course, the signature dishes of Onam, like Olan and Avial can be had along with Puzhukal Arri Choru, which is the traditional red rice from Kerala.

Where: Southindies, Ganeshkind road, Shivajinagar

When: September 2-6, Lunch 12 noon to 3.30pm and dinner 7pm to 11pm

Celebrate Onam the traditional way as Boulevard recreates Kerala. (HT Photo)

What: Bring in the Malayali new year at The Orchid Hotel this year. Celebrate Onam the traditional way as Boulevard recreates Kerala. Live the vibe with decor and music from God’s Own Country. Be greeted by staff in traditional attire and feel at home whilst savouring Onam staples such as Rassam, Parippu curry, Aviyal, Sweet Pongal and many more.

Where: Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel, Balewadi

When: September 1 to 3, Lunch 12:30 – 3 pm and Dinner 7- 11 pm

Experience a special menu that has been carefully made with dishes which are specifically made for Naivedyam or pooja. (HT Photo)

What: Binge on an authentic Maharashtrian meal that has been put together by our in-house specialist. A special menu that has been carefully made with dishes which are specifically made for Naivedyam or pooja.

Where: The Eatery at Four Points by Sheraton, Pune

When: Ongoing till September 5, 12.30pm to 3pm

What: Kaappi invites all the foodies in town to be part of our three days Eid and Onam celebration with special combo offers.

Where: Kaappi resto cafe, Paud road, Kothrud

When: September 2, 8am

Art

What: Kala Kollective aims to bring to you art, music and creative workshops, performances, gigs, games along with a space that welcomes you to showcase your art or practice with the masters. Make conversations over books, memories over art, strengthen your friendships and make some new over food.

Where: Kala Kollective, Rajashree Vintage, off Shankersheth road

When: Ongoing till September 2, 10pm

Know how relevance the book ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is today. (HT Photo)

What: Gyaan Adab Book Club presents a discussion on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ led by Sunita Shetty. Join us for a discussion on the relevance of this book today.

What: Pagdandi Books Chai Café, Baner

When: September 2, 11am-12pm

A three-hour session with several tales, illustrations, some fun enacting and endless giggles. (HT Photo)

What: Kalamwali shows why exactly is Ganesha so widely loved, by narrating some classic tales of Ganesha to them. A three-hour session with several tales, illustrations, some fun enacting and endless giggles.

Where: Kalamwali, Bhandarkar road

When: September 2, 4-7pm

Amol Pawar, Pune-based young and promising professional artist, will showcase his work at the exhibition on September 3. (HT Photo)

What: Amol Pawar is a Pune-based young and promising professional artist, whose exhibition titled ‘Shakti’, as a concept personifies the divine creative power, not only in the female form but also male form.

Where: Art2Day Gallery located on Bhandarkar Institute road, Above Skoda Showroom

When: Inauguration on September 3, 5pm, exhibition on till September 17, 11am -7pm