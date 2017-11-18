What to do in Pune this weekend
From music, to food to art. Here’s what Pune has in store for you this weekend.pune Updated: Nov 18, 2017 16:17 IST
What: The Poona Music Society in association with Alliance Francaise de Poona present Artie’s Festival with Artie’s Chamber Orchestra, the 20th edition. Artie’s is a family of musicians with international fame, gathered by the cellist Gauthier Herrmann around a passion for chamber music and the will to share it in a relaxed and friendly way.These musicians are soloists, chamber musicians or members of great European orchestras (Orchestre National de France, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam…), engaged in a modern approach to classical music which promotes sharing and intimacy.
Where: Mazda Hall, Dastur Primary School, Camp
When: November 18, 7 pm and November 19, 6.30 pm
MUSIC
What: Experience Rihaee Mudra, Kathak performance by Pt. Rajendra Gangani, Rujuta Soman and Pt. Ramdas Palsule in a Katahk mastery along with vocalist Samimullah Khan, Pakhawaj percussionist Yogesh Gangani and compere Kathak artist Anjali Patil and experience rhythm and physicality at its best.
Where: Ishanya Mall, Yerawada
When: November 18, 6.30 pm
Entry: Free
What: Enjoy a live musical evening by Aarya Ambekar and Prathamesh Laghate as they unfold musical heritage of Pt Bhimsen Joshi and Gaan Saraswati Kishori Amonkar.
Where: Tilak Smarak Mandir, Sadashiv Peth
When: November 18, 9pm
Entry: Rs 300-400
THEATRE
What: Catch the play Don Juan Tenorio, an adaptation of the Spanish legend Don Juan Tenorio by Jos Zorrilla in association with Instituto Cervants.
Where: Lost The Plot, Aundh
When: November 18, 9.30 pm
Entry: Rs 350
What: Watch Mangesh Kadam and Leena Bhagwat in a play that revolves around a couple who have completed 35 years of their married life.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, J M Road

When: November 18, 12.30pm
Entry: Rs. 350
ART
What: Be a part of finding yourself and paint a mask with artists Ajay Deshpande and Gayatri Deshpande.
Where: The Monalisa Kalagram , Koregaon Park,
When: November 18, 11 am-1 pm, November 19, 4-6 pm
Entry: Rs 1,100 per head, inclusive of all art supplies
What: Participate in an Acrylic Painting Workshop and learning the art from experts.
Where: Amrapali Art Studio, Aundh
When: November 18,19, 11am
Call : +91 98201 56680
What: Creative Doodling is a relaxing, therapeutic and meditative activity. Discover your hidden artistic spirit by unleashing the art trapped within you by joining this workshop.

Where: Nukkad Cafe, Vimannagar
When: November 18, 11am
Entry: Rs 700 (inclusive of all art material)
Call - 8007342619
ADVENTURE
What: Come along for this seasons first camping night at a pet resort. International yoga consultant Kush Panchal will be there to share his experience. He is a celebrity yoga consultant.
Where: The Peppy Paws, The Peppy Paws,Behind Greetings Hotel, Next to Srinath Hospital, Phursungi Saswad Road
When: November 18, 5 pm
Call: 805989128