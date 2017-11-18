What to do in Pune this weekend

What: The Poona Music Society in association with Alliance Francaise de Poona present Artie’s Festival with Artie’s Chamber Orchestra, the 20th edition. Artie’s is a family of musicians with international fame, gathered by the cellist Gauthier Herrmann around a passion for chamber music and the will to share it in a relaxed and friendly way.These musicians are soloists, chamber musicians or members of great European orchestras (Orchestre National de France, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam…), engaged in a modern approach to classical music which promotes sharing and intimacy.

Where: Mazda Hall, Dastur Primary School, Camp

When: November 18, 7 pm and November 19, 6.30 pm

MUSIC

Rujuta Soman (HT Photo)

What: Experience Rihaee Mudra, Kathak performance by Pt. Rajendra Gangani, Rujuta Soman and Pt. Ramdas Palsule in a Katahk mastery along with vocalist Samimullah Khan, Pakhawaj percussionist Yogesh Gangani and compere Kathak artist Anjali Patil and experience rhythm and physicality at its best.

Where: Ishanya Mall, Yerawada

When: November 18, 6.30 pm

Entry: Free

What: Enjoy a live musical evening by Aarya Ambekar and Prathamesh Laghate as they unfold musical heritage of Pt Bhimsen Joshi and Gaan Saraswati Kishori Amonkar.

Where: Tilak Smarak Mandir, Sadashiv Peth

When: November 18, 9pm

Entry: Rs 300-400

THEATRE

Don Juan Tenorio is an adaptation of the Spanish legend Don Juan Tenorio by Jos Zorrilla.

What: Catch the play Don Juan Tenorio, an adaptation of the Spanish legend Don Juan Tenorio by Jos Zorrilla in association with Instituto Cervants.

Where: Lost The Plot, Aundh

When: November 18, 9.30 pm

Entry: Rs 350

Leena Bhagwat and Mangesh Kadam (HT Photo)

What: Watch Mangesh Kadam and Leena Bhagwat in a play that revolves around a couple who have completed 35 years of their married life.Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, J M RoadWhere: November 18, 12.30pm

Entry: Rs. 350

ART

Acrylic Painting Workshop and learning the art from experts (HT Photo)

What: Be a part of finding yourself and paint a mask with artists Ajay Deshpande and Gayatri Deshpande.

Where: The Monalisa Kalagram , Koregaon Park,

When: November 18, 11 am-1 pm, November 19, 4-6 pm

Entry: Rs 1,100 per head, inclusive of all art supplies

What: Participate in an Acrylic Painting Workshop and learning the art from experts.

Where: Amrapali Art Studio, Aundh

When: November 18,19, 11am

Call : +91 98201 56680

Creative Doodling is a relaxing, therapeutic and meditative activity (HT Photo)

What: Creative Doodling is a relaxing, therapeutic and meditative activity. Discover your hidden artistic spirit by unleashing the art trapped within you by joining this workshop.Where: Nukkad Cafe, Vimannagar

When: November 18, 11am

Entry: Rs 700 (inclusive of all art material)

Call - 8007342619

ADVENTURE

Come along for this seasons first camping night at a pet resort. (HT Photo)

What: Come along for this seasons first camping night at a pet resort. International yoga consultant Kush Panchal will be there to share his experience. He is a celebrity yoga consultant.

Where: The Peppy Paws, The Peppy Paws,Behind Greetings Hotel, Next to Srinath Hospital, Phursungi Saswad Road

When: November 18, 5 pm

Call: 805989128