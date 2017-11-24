What to do in Pune this weekend

What: Visit Contours an exhibition of Ceramic Art by the members of ‘Pune Ceramic Artists’ (PCA) Group. Artists participating in Contours are Asha Baste, Gauri Gandhi, Karuna Kathpalia, Madhavi Kolte, Manoj Sharma, Naresh Kesharwani, Rashmi Bhadkamkar, Shilpa Ghogale, Veena Chandran, Vidya Dengle, Ruby Jhunjhunwala, Payal Garai and Nitin Virkar. During the exhibition, PCA has arranged hands-on workshops, slide shows for art lovers to know more about the medium and art of ceramic.

Where: Art2Day Gallery, 805 Reverie, Bhandarkar road, Deccan Gymkhana

When: November 26 - December 8, 11.30 am - 6.30 pm

What: Whether you're interested in learning the craft of calligraphy or just want to try something new - this class is for you. You can go back to this beautiful art form to design your own font designs and typography.This is a beginner workshop and we are welcoming kids over seven years of age.

Where: Art & Now! Studio, Ground Floor, Yashodatta Building, Rege road, Opposite Lakaki Lake, Model Colony, Pune

When: December 2, 5 pm – 7 pm

MUSIC

What: Catch Nawed Khan live for a musical evening with some foot-tapping numbers.

Where: Evviva Sky Lounge, The Crowne Plaza Hotel

When: November 25, 8 pm onwards

What: Enjoy a party all night with Abhishek Mantri as his signature house music takes over the session.

Where: Merlins, Orchid Hotel Balewadi

When: Saturday, 25 November, 8 pm

WORKSHOPS

What: Learn the amazing craft of Sospeso, a decoupage technique to create volume decorative elements from special paper in several easy steps. The workshop will teach participants about Layered Sospeso, working with latest Sospeso sheets, playing around with Gesso, Chalk paints and stamping along with Decoupage.

Where: Kala Kollective, off Shankarsheth raod

When: Friday, November 26, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Fee: Rs.1,700 (Including all material)

What: FundTonic has organised a Pune Startup Marathon 2017. Chief guests will include Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Founder - 5Fworld & Ex-Chairman, Nasscom Foundation, E Ravendiran, IAS Commissioner and Lt Colonel Rakesh Krishnan (Retd), Founder - Catfitex Special Forces (Indian Army) and National Security Guard as key note speakers. The event will witness the launch of exclusive initiatives for Pune StartUp eco-system, viz. Launch of sector agnostic seed- funded global accelerator, Launch of seed funded healthcare-focused accelerator, Exchange program to help scale Pune startups to ASEAN countries, Europe and much more. The Investor Pitches and Award Categories will include startups in FinTech, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Product(Software & Hardware), etc.

Where: FundTonic Coworks, 4th Floor, Karnataka Bank Building, Next To Westside, Baner

When: November 25, 4-9 pm

Contact: +91 9172976227 | +91 7977062421

THEATRE

What: Catch Death of a mathematician a play on Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan’s journey adapted by Dhanashree Heblikar and translated in Hindi by Vivekanand and Himanshu.

Where: Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskritik Bhavan, Ghole road, off JM road

When: November 25

Timing: 10.15am and 7pm

Price: Rs.250 - Rs.300

What: Catch Bharat Jadhav, Girish Oak and Shivani Rangole in Welcome Zindage, a story of an of old man of 102 years of age, who is still energetic, physically fit and very positive towards life.

Where: Bagandharva Rang Mandir

When: November 26, 5pm

Price: Rs.350

What: Watch An Insignificant Man and be a part of a Q&A with directors after the session

Where: Lost The Plot Rooftop Cinema, Seasons Apartment Hotel, Aundh

When: November 25, 7 pm

Price: Rs.300