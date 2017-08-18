What to do Pune this weekend

Ready to swoon over Sanam?!

On Saturday, Pune will witness the magic of India's ‘Fabulous Four’, the band Sanam. The festival is presented by 'Virsaa' as a step to further its position as a leading music festival for the urban youth in the country, in its second season.

The four-member band, Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj are known for their distinguished sound and style of the band, blending four different musical influences. Sanam is recognised for reviving the dying independent music scene and band culture and has recorded and performed songs majorly in Hindi and English, as well as a in other languages like Spanish, Bengali and Gujarati.

Being known for reviving retro classics, the band owes it to the special connection with these songs, having grown up listening to them. “The lyrics of classic songs are so meaningful and till date have a pull towards them. We wanted to revive these and bridge the gap between these songs and today’s generation,” said Sanam Puri, the lead vocalist.

Retro classics like 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Aap Ki Nazrone Ne Samjha', 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' and 'Gulabi Aankhen', are a few songs that Sanam has presented with the soulful lyrics and melodies of the yesteryear hits in the band’s contemporary style. In addition they have released a number of original songs including the song 'Main Hoon' for 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' that received rave reviews across its multi-language theatre release in India.

Speaking of its message of spreading love, Sanam believes in creating a change in the society through their music. They recently released a song dedicated to female foeticide.

When: August 19, 7.30 pm

Where: The Westin, Pune.

Music

Cool off the weekday stress at The O Hotel Sunday Brunch by the poolside this weekend. Get your gang and party hard as Abhishek Mantri plays his latest tracks from Deep House, Nu Disco and Funky House genres.

When: August 12, 12 pm onward

Where: The O Hotel, Koregaon Park

Nanok at Oaklounge. (HT PHOTO)

Ultimate Saturdays at Oak Lounge is back with another major gig, this time featuring Nanok aka Black Flower Music.

Where: Oak Lounge, Marriott Suites Pune

When: Saturday, August 19

Sound Avtar (HT PHOTO)

Unwind brings to you the world's biggest electronic music festival - Road to Ultra: India featuring Sound Avtar who has been playing all around the country and has shared the stage with greatest artists like Skrillex and Martin Garrix.

Where: Unwind, near Raga Lawns, Plot No. 81/82, East Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune

When: August 19, 9 pm onward

A bouquet of inspiring performances by classical guitarists who will play compositions from around the world.

When: Saturday, August 19, 7pm

Where: Gyaan Adab, Kalyaninagar

Storytelling

Stories with a difference. (HT PHOTO)

The Storytellers will meet to present stories about storytellers.Come and share stories and contribute to the ancient art of storytelling.

When: August 20, 5pm

Where: Gyaan Adab

Entry: Free

Food

Mexican food at 212 All Day Cafe. (HT PHOTO)

Join ‘The Big Brunch’ where there will be free flowing mocktails, the largest food spread including freshly baked pizzas, healthy salads, more than 3 live stations and an elaborate dessert counter. What’s more? Every week we have a different theme and this week’s theme is everyone’s favourite – Mexican. So come and try some Chimichangas, Fish Veracruz, Tex Mex Chicken Salad, Raspberry Cheesecake and more.

Where: 212 All Day Café & Bar, G-53, Upper Ground Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar Road, Pune.

When: 12 noon -4pm

For the love of cheese, here is a treat for all the vegetarians out there. Indulge in a plate of cottage cheese stuffed with spinach, mushroom and melt in the mouth cheese topped with red sauce.

Don’t forget that you can ‘Make Your Own Meal’ from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm by choosing your own mains, sides and sauces at ₹ 400 from Monday to Sunday.

When: Monday to Sunday, 11:30 am to 11:30 pm

Where: Mad House Grill, Near Cosmos Bank, Lane 8, Off North Main Road, Koregaon Park.

Art

Exhibition of paintings and drawings by Aditya Phadke (HT PHOTO)

’On The Go’ - an exclusive exhibition of paintings and drawings by Aditya Phadke and mini-models of motorcycles by Kedar Pawar.

When: 16 to 26 August 2017 ( Sunday holiday)

Where: The Renaissance Art Studio

