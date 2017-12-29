What to do this weekend in Pune

NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS:

1. WHAT: With DJ UV spinning up some stunning beats and delectable bites that'll cater to all your hunger pangs, enjoy a fun-filled New Year’s eve.

WHERE: Baraza Bars & Bites, Unit No. 10, Ishanya Mall, Shastri Nagar, Yerawada

WHEN: December 31, 9pm onward

2. WHAT: Enjoy an evening of great food and unlimited drinks at this cafe-style restaurant.

WHERE: 212 All Day Cafe & Bar, Ground Floor, Phoenix Marketcity

WHEN: December 31, 8pm-1am

3. WHAT: Mark the end of 2017 with a lavish spread of chef Tushar Deshpande’s handpicked delights for the New Year’s eve.

WHERE: Indigo Deli, Phoenix Marketcity and Koregaon Park

WHEN: December 31, 8pm-1am

4. WHAT: Bask in glorious celebrations this New Years eve and dance the night away in high spirits under the starry skies at Fishbowl. Groove to foot-tapping music with delicious finger food and the party vibes.For those of you looking for the classy affair with fine dining dinners dates, there’s Eighty Eight with its elaborate buffet spread that takes you on a gastronomical journey. Soothing music, a tantalising meal and quality time with family and friends is probably the most therapeutic thing and could be your new goal.

WHERE: Hyatt, Kalyaninagar

WHEN: December 31, 8pm onward

5. WHAT: Get ready to party with RJ Kabir and RJ Mandee and get an opportunity to meet your favourite RJs in person and spend the night dancing till the beat stops.

WHEN: December 31, 8pm-1am

WHERE: Classic Rock Coffee Co., Kalyaninagar

6. WHAT: Enjoy New Year’s eve with unlimited appetisers, music and drinks.

WHERE: The Irish House Hangover Party

WHEN: December 31, 9pm onward.

7. WHAT: Shake a leg with cheer dancers and sing at a karaoke event at Sanskruti - A Celebration of Life. Set up for a perfect family evening with different activities, this place assures you a comfortable time, full of great food and a special evening.

WHERE: Kalbhor

WHEN: December 31, from 6pm.

THEATRE

1. WHAT: Catch the performances of Bharati Patil, Vighnesh Joshi in Marathi play Excuse Me Please which revolves around Mrs. Shewade trying to solve the chaos between these pairs and see them living happy married life.

WHERE: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud

WHEN: December 31, 12.30pm

ENTRY: ₹200-250

2. WHAT: Watch Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi, a Marathi play starring Mangesh Kadam and Leena Bhagwat

WHERE: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud

WHEN: December 31, 5.30pm

ENTRY: ₹250-350

Mangesh Kadam, Leena Bhagwat