When Punekars got a taste of Korean culture, music and drama 

The city’s love for Korea was evident at the first Indo Korean Culture group meet organised on Friday on the National Archive of India (NFAI) lawns. More than 30 Korean enthusiasts were present at the meet.

Shubhangi Mhaske, a 29-year-old fell in love with the Korean drama Jewel In The Palace that aired on Doordarshan back then. “It was great being a part of the Korean culture group. We have been waiting for such an opportunity and when I was informed by my Korean teacher, I couldn’t resist. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet others who are interested in Korea and its culture,” said Mhaske.

Harsha Nalawade, 18, is crazy about K-pop (Korean pop music). “I love the music and Koreans really know the vibe. I am not much into K-drama (Korean drama), but I love to watch them for their soundtracks.”

Devisha Tudekar, 18, said, “I am a big fan of K-dramas which are on point and finish the story in limited episodes. This keeps the essence alive, unlike English dramas. We have many similarities in our culture and history. I am a big fan of BTS and I would like them to perform in India, we have hardly had any Korean bands come to India.”

Urna Manna, 24, got into K-pop five years ago. “I am a huge fan of Shinee Group. They are amazing. The Korean culture is something I can relate to. This club will help us interact and learn more about Korea and its culture and this group will help us, hardcore music fans, to get access to music merchandise.”

It was the brainchild of a Korean Pune resident, Enjoo Lim, who thought of starting an Indo Korean Culture Group in the city. “I was surprised to see so many youth and that they knew so many things about well-known Korean singers, dramas and even the actors like Min Ho lee actor, BTS (K-pop) group and Shinee; another popular K-pop group.”

Connecting India and Korea, to provide a platform for the governments and Individuals to improve the relationship between Koreans and Indians in Pune is what motivated her. Sudeshna Parmar, associate of Indo Korean Culture Group said, “Today, most of them are aware of K-pop and K-dramas that there is a need for such an intercultural exchange amongst the youth.”

This group discussed and learnt about Korean culture, where members shared their interests in Korea . “The plan is to hold contests in K-pop or events in performance arts and also travel to Korea together in the future,” said Enjoo. The next meet is on November 25 at Café Maroo.