Wife, three others booked for abetting suicide of Raigad resident in Pune

Over two months after a man was found dead in Pune, the police booked his wife and three others for abetment to suicide of the man over marital issues. The deceased man identified as Nitant Narayan Kadam, 57, was a resident of Raigad region of Maharashtra.

A case under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed at Swargate police station against the wife and three others. The wife of the deceased man was identified as Nirmiti Nitant Kadam, 36, while the other three were identified as Santosh Adiverkar, Jyotsna Gurav and Anil Kadam; all residents of Raigad. The case is being investigated by police sub inspector Anand Sable of Swargate police station.

The case was registered against the four on Thursday night and PSI Sable summoned the four people named in the case for questioning. The wife allegedly had an affair with Adiverkar, according to the police.

“He had left a suicide note which blamed his wife. His death was registered as an accidental death. His brother got court orders to register a case against the wife and her friends. His brother claims that the wife threatened him and had an extra marital affair,” PSI Sable said.

The post-mortem report found poison in his system, he said. The police are investigating how the deceased man reached Swargate before he consumed poison and committed suicide.