With Police busy with Ganesh Festival, city turns into pickpockets’ paradise

While a large number of police personnel are busy maintaining the law and order of the city during the 12-day Ganesh festival, there has been a rise in the number of break-ins in the past four days. The police have reported seven incidents of burglaries from Shivajinagar, Wanowrie and Bibwewadi area between August 31 and September 3.

In the incidents reported from Bibwewadi, a person/group of people managed to break into four houses in one residential building. In Shivajinagar, the robber(s) managed to flee with over ₹4.2 lakh. Similar incidents were reported from Chatuhshringi, Wanowrie and Hadapsar in the past three days.

On Saturday, the Shivajinagar police registered a case under Section 454 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified person for stealing belongings worth ₹4,26,500 from a house along Sudhir Pawar Path near Ganeshkhind. The burglars broke in after the lock of the main door was destroyed with another object, according to the police. The thieves managed to grab gold jewellery and cash from the cupboard in the bedroom of the house, said the police. The case was filed by Daksha Bhayani (56), the resident of the said house.

Dhananjay Manohar Datar (54) filed a complaint against an unidentified person after four houses, including his, was broken into, although nothing was stolen. The incident happened in an apartment building in Bibwewadi. A case was registered at Bibwewadi police station regarding the four break-ins.

Rohan Jagtap (3), a resident of Yerawada, lost jewellery and cash collectively worth ₹1,61,000 after an unidentified person (s) broke into his house between August 29 and August 30, while the house was empty, and ransacked the cupboard in the bedroom.

Amol Trimbak Koratkar (38), was not that lucky as he lost jewellery and belongings worth ₹65,000. The robbery was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station based on Koratkar’s complaint. Similar cases were registered at the Wanowrie and Hadapsar police stations. After August 31, as the crowd in the city increased owing to the Ganesh Festival, it served as feeding ground for pick-pockets and petty thieves.

-Hemant Bhande filed a complaint after his mobile phone worth ₹30,000 was stolen near Dagdusheth Mandir around 10 pm on Friday.

-A case was registered on Saturday based on a complaint by Ashish Jagdhane of Talwade that his phone was stolen while he was busy with his daily chore for a local mandal at which he works.

- Swapnil Phuge (46) had ₹25,000 cash stolen from him on August 31 while he was on stage, felicitating people visiting the Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir.