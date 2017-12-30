With thin staff, enforcement becomes a challenging task, say Mohan Varde

State excise superintendent for Pune division Mohan Varde is a busy giving final touches to the plan of implementation on behalf of his department for December 31. He spoke to Nadeem Inamdar on the arrangements for safe and secure New Year celebrations for Pune and charter of duty of the excise department.

What are aims and objectives of excise department?

The primary function of the department is to collect excise duty on alcoholic products and to regulate the trade of these products. The objective is achieved by issuance of various types of licences for the manufacture, possession, sale, transport, import and export of alcoholic products and effective enforcement through detection of crimes. We have been able to achieve success due to good work done by the department officials in putting an effective check on illegal liquor trade.

What is the manpower status of Pune division?

Out of the 14 sanctioned units only eight are operational and makes enforcement a challenging task. The manpower strength has been sanctioned according to the norms of 2003. Since then a number of changes have taken place, including surge in city population. Hence, with the number of staff we have, carrying out the responsibilities makes it difficult. However, we are rendering our best in delivering the goods.

What is your message to residents?

We would urge the people to follow the rules and be obedient to the norms of the government. Residents must avoid drinking and if they have to drink, then they must become sensible drinkers and must not disturb others. We have taken adequate steps and violators will face action.