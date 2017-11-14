Woman’s paramour booked for abetting husband’s suicide in Pune

The city police on Sunday booked a man for driving another person to commit suicide after the latter suspected his wife of having an affair with the person booked by the police.

The man who committed suicide was identified as Sampat Babaji Hole, 32, resident of Holewadi in Khed region of Pune. Hole was found hanging by a tree near a house named ‘Purvi Raja’ in Khadki area on Saturday around 3 pm, according to the police.

Vinayak Kailas Hole, 24, also a resident of Holewadi in Khed, was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Khadki police station. Vinayak was allegedly having an affair with the wife of the deceased man. The police are on the lookout for Vinayak.

A complaint in the case was filed by the brother of the deceased man, Ganpat Hole, 34, who lives in Lonavala. According to the complaint, the wife of the deceased man used to speak to Vinayak over the phone which troubled Sampat enough to drive him to commit suicide.

However, the wife was not booked in the case even though she was a part of the alleged affair.

The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector (PSI) Shivajirao Bhosale who said, “He had left a suicide note in his pocket claiming Vinayak was responsible for this step. But we did not book the wife as she was not mentioned in the note. The wife was Vinayak’s paternal sister and he had asked Vinayak to stop the contact several times. He (deceased man) had ran away from home some 15 days ago.”

The family members of the deceased man had filed a missing report at Rajgurunagar police station in Khed, according to the police. How did the deceased man reach Khadki and the time since when the woman was involved with the man booked will be a part of the ongoing police investigation.