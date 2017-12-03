Women empowerment and awareness workshop to be held in Pune today

Recently, there has been a progressive growth in addressing women’s issues regarding abuse, harassment and inequality all around the world. Fortunately, women in India have also been brave enough to speak openly about their personal experiences.

Mojdeh Farashahi, founder and trustee of Bodhisattva, an NGO, said, “Indian women have been brought up in a very patriarchal society where they’ve been silenced or have been told to tolerate the atrocities that they meet with. I’m no exception, I’ve experienced this first hand and was unable to protect myself or take action against the perpetrators. I believe that women can and should be smarter in protecting themselves. And that can be achieved if all of us understand the legal system and the procedures that ensure women’s safety.”

Keeping this in mind, the Women Empowerment and Awareness Workshop will be held today. The session consists of eminent and prominent role models and achievers who will be comprehensively covering all angles of women’s rights and dealing with abuse or inequality.

Mojdeh shared, “The event’s unique selling point is empowering women with knowledge. We all have a voice to stand up for what is wrong but most times, we do not know the proper channels to proceed. The Indian legal system is confusing and is sometimes misunderstood. Therefore, our keynote speaker, a criminal lawyer, will debunk myths and give women confidence to proceed with the law on their side.”

The panel, which consists of advocate Priyanka Rane Patil; psychologist Kaehelee Shinde; corporator of Pune Municipal Corporation Mangala Mantri and the team of commissioner of police, will be launching the new app for women’s safety.

Mojdeh added, “Puneites should be able to walk out with confidence to speak out against atrocities against women using the right legal channels and the correct paths and this is our foundation stone of the discussion. We will also have a demo of self-defense from a team of national medallist boxers. The event is open to all, not just women. We think men need to be educated as well.”

Speakers’ line-up:1. Why the workshop is the need of the hour: Dr Samita Moolani Katara, consultant, Moolani’s eye care centre and trustee, International Institute of Information Technology.

2. Know your rights: Advocate Priyanka Rane-Patil

3. Provisions for women in Pune: Kalpana Jadhav, department head, Nari Sahaya Kaksh

4. Learn self defence: Demo by Piyush Prasad and Atul Wadkar

5. PMC Corporator Mangala Mantri on facilities and schemes for empowering women

6. Introduction to the Buddy cop app: City cop App by team from the office of commissioner of police

Where: Residency Club

When: December 3, 4-6.30 pm

Registration: Rs.100