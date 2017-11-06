Would like to take an Indian savoury to Italy: Bauli

Italian entrepreneur Michele Bauli has fond memories of his grandfather Ruggero Bauli from Verona, Italy. Dating back to 1922, the Bauli family has been involved in the art of Italian confectionary for almost a century now. Speaking to HT Café, Michele says, “My grandfather witnessed the First World War and later migrated to Argentina for a few years. He had put all his bakery items in a ship because he was very poor. He returned to Europe many years later. I remember he was hard of hearing and very aggressive. I recall him breaking his little finger when he banged a table in a fit of anger.”

In the city to launch his products, Michele pointed out the similarities between Italian and Indian cuisine. “The cultures, traditions, foods and, of course, breads are something both the countries are passionate about. I am hoping to experiment with an Indian ingredient and make a product, which I would like to take back to Italy. Indian flavours and the textures in its cuisine are amazing.”

The legacy of Bauli’s family goes back to 1922 when Michele’s grandfather started a small pastry shop in Verona, Italy that soon grew popular. He says, “We literally grew up with the idea of baking and bakery products. It was kind of ingrained in us. I remember my grandfather made this special Italian Christmas cake (a speciality of the South) even when he lived in the North.”