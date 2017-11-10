Youngsters tend to flout railway rules more, says Pune RPF commissioner

With a view to bring down the number of accidents caused by trespassing, the Pune Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been constantly spreading awareness about the issue through various campaigns. Jui Dharwadkar interacts with D Vikas, commissioner, Pune Railway Protection Force, to understand more about the issue.

What do you think is the reason for trespassing?

According to our observation, passengers prefer crossing the rail tracks and avoid climbing bridges to save time. Most are in a hurry and hence want to go to the other side of the track as soon as possible. Many are aware of the risk that they are taking while crossing railway tracks, but they find it unnecessary to climb the foot-over bridges, which is time consuming, and instead, prefer a shortcut. Also, a lot of slums have come up near railway stations. People from these slums enter the station through openings in walls or fences and cross the tracks of the railway station.

People belonging to which age group are seen trespassing in large numbers?

Trespassing is more commonly done by youngsters. A lot of college students travel on the Pune-Lonavala route everyday. This is the route where the maximum number of cases of accidents due to trespassing are registered every year.

What are your other observations regarding trespassing?

These days, most college students who cross the tracks risking their lives are constantly looking at their mobile screens. They cross the tracks while chatting on their phones and are completely oblivious of whether a train is approaching from the other side. This is a very risky trend which we have observed in youngsters. Also, the slums coming up near railway stations is a concern as people are entering the station from almost anywhere and are seen crossing the tracks frequently.

What measures are the RPF taking to reduce such accidents?

We have started conducting awareness workshops in colleges and schools on the Pune-Lonavala route and it is helping a lot. Also, during drives against trespassers, we are counselling those booked for trespassing about the consequences of crossing the tracks. Currently, the number of accidents has come down as compared to that of last year, but people need to change their mind set and should stop opting for an illegal short cut and must follow the laid down rules.