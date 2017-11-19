Yuki Bhambri claims his second ATP title, continues dream run in Pune

Third seeded Yuki Bhambri ensured he remained unbeaten to claim his second KPIT $50000 KPIT MSLTA ATP Challenger, at the Mhalunge-Balewadi Tennis Complex courts on Sunday.

In an engrossing summit clash, the 25-year-old Yuki got the better of Ramkumar Ramanathan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a 2 hour 22 minute encounter of Indian Davis Cuppers. The title was his second at Pune after claiming the 2015 edition.

The win for Yuki meant that he swelled his winning run to 10 matches in the tournament. For the 23-year-old Ramanathan, the loss was his third on the Challenger Tour this year after reaching the summit clash twice in tournaments in the US.

In a battle of top-ranked singles players of the country, Yuki, ranked 137 on the tour, was quick off the blocks breaking his Davis Cup counterpart in the first and take a 2-0 advantage. However, Ramanathan, showed that he was a fighter and levelled 2-2 and began to get into groove, which paid off as he took the first set 6-4.

Yuki fought back to level winning the second set (6-3) and push the encounter to the third. Ramnathan had eight double faults against him apart from the four aces that he logged in the set.

In the decider, Yuki took control, which included facing the six aces Ramanathan hurled down. However, keeping his composure, a clinical Yuki got past his Indian compatriot for his second title.

Earlier the men's doubles final was claimed by the Bosnian-Croat combination of Tomiclav Brkic/ Ante Pavic who defeated Spanish pair Pedro Martinez-A Menendez-Macairas (ESP) in a straight set battle 6-1, 7-6 (6).

The Singles winner of the KPIT Men’s Challenger got $7,200 (Rs. 4,80,000 approx) and gain 80 ATP points, while the runners up got $4,053 (Rs. 2,70,000) and 48 ATP points.

RESULT :

Men's Singles: 3- Yuki Bhambri (IND) b 4-Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Men's Doubles: Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/ Ante Pavic (CRO) b Pedro Martinez/ A Menendez-Macairas (ESP) 6-1, 7-6 (6)