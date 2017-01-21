1 cop sacked, 2 suspended for arriving intoxicated at accident spot in Chandigarh

A day after Hindustan Times reported on three cops allegedly reaching an accident spot in an inebriated state in Maloya, two of the cops were suspended and the services of one was terminated on Friday.

“We have initiated departmental inquiries against the three. Sub-inspectors Sarwan Singh and Purushotam Singh have been suspended, while home-guard Sher Singh has been terminated. We have sought their medical reports and will see the report submitted by Maloya SHO,” a senior police official said.

Another senior officer said that if the cops were innocent and were not in an inebriated state as alleged; they wouldn’t have refused to give their blood and urine samples during medical examination.

“They shouldn’t have refused to give the samples. It is a serious offence if any cop on duty consumes alcohol or anything illegal. We need to enforce discipline,” added the officer.

Later, DSP Uday Pal briefed his team at Police headquarters, Sector 9, to avoid such incidents.

In another case, Sukhjinder Singh, Burail police post in-charge along with three head constables, was suspended due to dereliction in duty. The cops were sent to Police Lines following an inquiry. The head constables have been identified as Kuldeep Singh and Jatinder Kumar.