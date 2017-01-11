10,000 bank accounts opened at Chandigarh’s ‘digi dhan mela’

Nearly 10,000 bank accounts were opened at the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ organised at Sector 17 parade ground on Tuesday as colony dwellers, villagers, farmers and schoolchildren thronged the venue, UT administration officials said.

As many as 70 banks had opened their counters at the mela. They claimed to have issued 4,400 debits cards.

There were digi shalas to educate city residents about digital transactions. In the evening, a wrestling event, ‘Cashless Dangal’ was organised in which the winner was given Rs 1 lakh prize money. The payment was made through digital mode.

Many women from Colony Number 4, Sector 52 and Mauli Jagran etc were clueless what exactly they had come for. It was learnt that many people were brought in to the venue in buses by their area councillors, NGOs among others.

Anarkali, a Mauli Jagran resident, said, “ We were told by our area representative that we will be provided money as per as our ration card entitlement.”

Some, however, had come with papers to get their accounts opened with banks.

Those whose accounts could not be opened were given tokens to visit the nearest banks for this. A band performance was a hit among the students.

The food section received payments through Paytm and cash. UT administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Union minister of science and technology Dr Harsh Vardhan and local member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher were present on the occasion.

Cashless Dangal attraction of day

The wrestling event, Cashless Dangal, held at Football Stadium in Sector 17 was the attraction of the day. Wrestler Hitesh from Delhi won the ‘Digital Kesari’ title with award of Rs 1 lakh .

Olympic-medal winner wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana encouraged the wrestlers during the event.

“This is a good initiative and we should promote digital transactions.The popularity of wrestling cannot be attributed to films. It’s the Olympic medals in wrestling that have actually brought glory to the game,” Yogeshwar Dutt said.