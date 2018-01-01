10 killed, five injured in three road accidents on New Year in Punjab

Ten people were killed and five injured in three road accidents across Punjab on New Year.

The first accident occurred in Tarn Taran after a car collided with a truck near the district administrative complex on Monday morning. Three people were killed and one injured in the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Harnek Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, and Bhagwan Dass and his wife Saroj Rani, residents of Moga. Bhagwan’s 23-year-old daughter, Smily, was injured in the accident.

Bhagwan’s family had hired a car and was travelling from Moga to Beas. However, around 8 am when they reached the district administrative complex, the car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The couple and the cab driver, Harnek, died on the spot, while Smily was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar.

Station house officer, Sadar police station, Tarn Taran, Sonamdeep Kaur, said the mishap occurred due to the truck driver’s negligence.

She said a case under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the absconding truck driver.

Three killed, two injured in Hoshiarpur

Meanwhile, in the second accident, three people were killed after two cars collided with each other near a canal in Bassi Wazid village, Hoshiarpur, on late Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Surinder Kaur, 35, Harjinder Singh,41, and his wife Kulwinder Kaur, 38. Police said all of them were resident of Neela Naloya village.

Surinder Kaur and Harjinder Singh succumbed to injuries at a community health centre in Bhunga on Sunday, while Kulwinder Kaur died at civil hospital, Hoshiarpur, on Monday. The two injured have been admitted at civil hospital, police said.

All five victims were travelling in the same car and the driver of the second car fled the accident spot.

Police have taken the vehicle in their custody and a case of causing death due to negligence has been registered. SHO Dilbagh Singh said the owner of the car is yet to be identified.

Four killed, three injured in Amritsar

Meanwhile, four people were killed and three injured when a car collided with a trailer that had accidentally separated from a tractor on National Highway 1 near Beas, 40 km from Amritsar, on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Surjit Singh, Gurpreet Kaur, Noor and Japjot Singh. Noor and Japjot were three and four-year-old respectively. The injured are Ravinder Singh, Prem Kaur and Gurpreet Kaur. They were all residents of Jalandhar and were headed to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

The accident occurred after the hook connecting the tractor with the trailer broke and the trailer got detached from the tractor. The car in which the victims were travelling in collided with it and four people died on the spot, while three were injured.

Senior superintendent of police, Amritsar Rural, Parampal Singh, said tractor owner Karnail Singh, a resident of Pandori village, fled the accident spot. He has been booked and a hunt has been launched to arrest him.