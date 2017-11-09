10-yr-old rape victim’s child is now free to be adopted

Nearly three months after a 10-year-old rape victim gave birth to a girl after she was impregnated by her maternal uncle, the newborn is now declared free for adoption.

Website of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) now has details of the baby, born on August 17 at a local hospital. The UT social welfare department has provided this information to the state legal services authority that will be submitting it to the Supreme Court along with the status report of the case on Thursday.

The case made global headlines due to the sensitivity of the entire matter wherein the abortion plea of the victim was rejected by the apex court.

While social welfare director Nishu Singhal could not be contacted despite various attempts, SLSA member-secretary Mahavir Singh confirmed the development.

The baby does not have any medical deficiency even though it was a premature delivery. The baby, soon after the delivery, was taken to the child care home Ashiana where she has been under surveillance of the social welfare department. Appalled by the crime and the social stigma that came with it, the parents of the victim had refused to even see the face of the baby.

A special court, in a fast-track trial, last week awarded life term till death to the two maternal uncles for rape of the 10-year-old girl. One of them had impregnated the girl. The case made global headlines due to the sensitivity of the entire matter wherein the abortion plea of the victim was rejected by the apex court. India has a 20-week ceiling on the abortion policy unless there is grave danger to the mother or unborn baby. The victim was discovered to be pregnant when she was 30 weeks pregnant after her mother took her for a check-up at a hospital here. The victim has not been told of the birth and made to believe that she had a stomach ailment operation, officials said.