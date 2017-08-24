13 injured in group clash over land dispute in Karnal

At least 13 people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Manchuri village of Karnal district on Wednesday.

The injured have been identified as Amar Singh, Renu, Rajkumar, Kajal, Rajkumar, Nafe Singh, Deshraj, Rinku Darbara Singh, Zhirmar Singh, Balvinder Singh, Balkar Singh, Bakshish Singh residents of Manchuri village.

Superintendent of police (SP) Karnal Jashandeep Randhawa said at least eight to ten people were injured, including four who sustained bullet injuries. The police deployment was made to take control of the situation.

The members of Sikh community reached the village to take the possession of the land with tractors, which irked the villagers and they indulged into a clash.

The injured Darbara Singh, member of the community, said the land belongs to them. “We have the stay orders in our favour and that is why we went to claim the possession of the land, “ he added.

However, a villager Rohtash Singh said the land belongs to Panchayat and they want it to be used for plots for the BPL families and SC chaupal.

Assandh deputy SP Dablir Singh said the police deployment has been made in the village and investigation is going on. The statements of the injured are yet to be recorded to register the FIR, he added.

The police said the injured were admitted to Kalpana Chawla government medical college and their condition is stable. However, the angry villagers also torched two tractors and two motorcycles.