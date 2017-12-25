13 kg heroin seized near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The Border Security Force on Monday seized 13 kg heroin from two different locations at Indo-Pak border in Amritsar, an official said.

Pakistani smugglers early today attempted to cross over to India under the cover of thick blanket of fog, the official said.

A patrolling party of the force observed some suspicious movements at Indo-Pak Border Out Post Daoke and Barowal and opened fire as some people were seen moving back towards Pakistan territory, he said.

A comprehensive search operation was launched this morning at Daoke wherein the troops seized 12 kg heroin while one kg heroin was seized at Barowal Border out-Post, the official said.

The BSF official said that no arrest has been made in the matter while further investigation was underway.

The force was looking for the person who was supposed to collect the drug consignment on the Indian side, the official added.