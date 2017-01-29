14-year-old Ludhiana girl is India’s best NCC cadet

Ashanya, a 14-year-old girl student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, brought cheer to her school and the city by standing first in All India Best Cadet Competition (junior category) in the ongoing month-long NCC camp in New Delhi that commenced from January 1.

She was also conferred a certificate, gold medal and a baton by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special NCC rally held in Delhi cantonment on Saturday morning.

She is a cadet of 3 Punjab girls’ battalion and prior to participating in this camp; she underwent a special training for six months under the mentorship of Colonel Sandeep Bhatia, commanding officer of this unit.

Bhatia said, “She stood first in almost all the camp activities and assignments, which is why she made a cut for getting declared as the best candidate. It is a big achievement since the camp had a large number of NCC cadets from different pockets of the country.”

Bhatia said Ashanya often says that she will be either an army officer or an IAS officer.