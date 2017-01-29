 14-year-old Ludhiana girl is India’s best NCC cadet | punjab$ludhiana | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 29, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

14-year-old Ludhiana girl is India’s best NCC cadet

punjab Updated: Jan 29, 2017 15:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Highlight Story

14-year-old Ashanya(HT Photo)

Ashanya, a 14-year-old girl student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, brought cheer to her school and the city by standing first in All India Best Cadet Competition (junior category) in the ongoing month-long NCC camp in New Delhi that commenced from January 1.

She was also conferred a certificate, gold medal and a baton by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special NCC rally held in Delhi cantonment on Saturday morning.

She is a cadet of 3 Punjab girls’ battalion and prior to participating in this camp; she underwent a special training for six months under the mentorship of Colonel Sandeep Bhatia, commanding officer of this unit.

Bhatia said, “She stood first in almost all the camp activities and assignments, which is why she made a cut for getting declared as the best candidate. It is a big achievement since the camp had a large number of NCC cadets from different pockets of the country.”

Bhatia said Ashanya often says that she will be either an army officer or an IAS officer.

tags

more from punjab

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you