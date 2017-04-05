15-kg heroin seized from border after exchange of gunfire in Tarn Taran

Thwarting a bid to pump in drugs from the Indo-Pak international border, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), recovered 15 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in the area falling under the Khalra border outpost (BOP) in Tarn Taran district early morning on Wednesday. The area falls under the Ferozepur sector.

The smugglers on Pakistani side also opened fire at the troops, said RS Kataria, deputy inspector general (DIG) of BSF (Punjab frontier).

“Based on specific information provided by the NCB, patrolling was launched and at about 3am, suspicious movements were witnessed across the Zero Line,” he said.

SEIZURES BY BSF IN 2017 Heroin: 59 kg

Opium: 1.5 kg

Weapons: 5

Ammunition: 43 rounds

Pak nationals apprehended: 5

When the smugglers started throwing some packets, the troops challenged them. The smugglers opened fire and troops retaliated. The smugglers managed to escape in the darkness, he said.

During search, 15 packets of contraband worth crores were recovered near the fence. The BSF top-brass has directed field commanders to maintain extra vigil on the border to thwart such attempts.

“Our joint operations against drug smuggling with the BSF will continue in future also,” said Kaustubh Sharma, IPS, zonal director of the NCB.