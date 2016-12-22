15-year-old killed after being hit by javelin at Moga village school

In a freak accident, a 15-year-old boy died after being hit by a javelin at Government High School in Talwandi Malliyan village, 21 km from here, on Wednesday.

Victim Hira Singh, a resident of the same village, studied in Class 9 at the school. His parents work as labourers.

The incident comes barely two months after a 23-year-old woman was killed when a hammer thrown by a national-level athlete during practice hit her on the head in Ludhiana.

Hira, who was playing football on the school ground, had rushed to an adjoining ground to pick the ball when the javelin hit him around 1.45pm. Students of Classes 9 and 10 were practising javelin throw on that ground.

Witnesses said the javelin, which was moving pretty fast, hit Hira in his chest, resulting in his death on the spot. Hira was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Villagers said Hira was good in studies and also took active part in sports.

CASE AGAINST UNIDENTIFIED PERSON

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and investigation officer Sukhjinder Singh said cops were informed late about the incident and none of the students had disclosed the name of the player who had thrown the javelin.

On the complaint of Hira’s father, Harpal Singh, the Mehna police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against unidentified person under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).